Police Commemoration Day 2018: Narendra Modi inaugurates National Police Memorial, pays tribute to jawans

On Police Commemoration Day 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM) in New Delhi to the nation in recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel since India's independence. Every year, 21 October is observed as the Police Commemoration Day in memory of the 10 policemen killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

Delhi: Visuals from National Police Memorial as National Police Day is being observed today. The day is observed to pay homage to 10 policemen killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. pic.twitter.com/UF33CaGZuh — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, as well as Minister of State for Home Kiren Kiren Rijiju, were also present at the event. Rijiju tweeted about the celebration, saying:

Salutation to all brave policemen/women who laid down their lives in the line of duty and their families who sacrificed their loved ones for the nation. PM @narendramodi ji is dedicating this Police Museum in Delhi to the those who made the supreme sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/X9hekJPZee — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 21, 2018

Modi, Singh, and BJP leader LK Advani also paid tributes to the policemen, ANI reported.

While addressing a gathering of police and paramilitary personnel, the prime minister said, "It is the result of your alertness that the elements which create unrest are unsuccessful in their attempts. The attempts to create fear and insecurity in the nation were foiled by you. The peace prevalent in the nation is possible only due to your services."

"It is the day to remember every jawan who maintains law and peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and fights against terrorism. Jawans on duty in Naxal-affected areas are doing a great service. It is also due to them that the number of Naxal-affected districts are going down, and the youth is coming to the mainstream," ANI quoted him as saying.

The National Police Memorial has been erected on 6.12 acres of land in Chanakyapuri, at the northern end of Shanti Path. This memorial represents all state and central police organisations of the country, Times Now reported.

The central sculpture of the National Police Memorial is made of a single piece of granite, weighing 238 tonnes. Its weight and colour symbolise the gravitas of the officers' sacrifice. A 60-foot long river at the base of the sculpture reflects the continuous self-service of the policeman and woman, to maintain peace and public order.

Since 1947, 34,844 police personnel have been killed, with 424 losing their lives this year. Many of these brave lives were lost in the fight against terrorism in Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and left-wing extremism affected regions of the country. Further, a large number of police lives were lost in efforts to prevent crime and also while maintaining law and order.

The Wall of Valour has the names of all 34,844 policemen engraved on granite.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a police museum depicting history, uniforms, artefacts and gear of central and state reserve police forces. The museum is a first of its kind, and is located below the police memorial as an underground facility. It contains artefacts and points of time that shaped the history of the Indian police.

Modi was also scheduled to hoist the Indian national flag and unveil the plaque to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Fauz at the Red Fort, Delhi. Dr Mahesh Sharma, MoS for Culture Chandra Kumar Bose, nephew of Netaji, Lalti Ram, INA Veteran and Brigadier RS Chikkara are expected to be present at the event, Times Now reported.