Police books Arnab Goswami, two others for allegedly abetting suicide of interior designer

Editor-in-chief and managing director of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, was booked along with two others following the death of an interior designer on Saturday, according to media reports.

Goswami and the two others have been booked under Section 306 (abetting suicide) of the Indian Penal Code after police lodged a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the wife of an interior decorator, who allegedly killed himself over non-payment of dues owed to him by the news channel, Times Now reported.

The designer had reportedly left behind a suicide note naming three people: Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX and Nitesh Sarda of Smartworks. His wife told the police that her husband was under financial stress after his dues were not paid by Republic TV, the report added. The suicide note said that Republic TV owes Rs 83 lakhs to the designer, while IcastX owed dues over Rs 400 lakhs and Nitesh Sarda of Smartworks owes Rs 55 lakhs.

A statement issued by Republic TV late on Saturday said that certain vested interest groups are running a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against Republic TV by exploiting a tragic event, The Indian Express reported.

"Republic TV will take strict legal action against anyone indulging in such false propaganda. Republic TV would like to clarify that it had engaged the services of one Concorde Designs Private Limited sometime in December 2016. All amounts due and payable under the contract were paid by Republic TV to Concorde Designs. The details of payment, including cheque numbers, amounts, dates of payment, related correspondence and documentation are available with Republic TV. All such details and evidence will be given to the appropriate authorities as and when required. Our thoughts and prayers are with Naik’s family," the statement read.

On Saturday, local residents found the interior designer's mother’s body on the ground floor while the designer was found hanging on the first floor, the report quoted the police as saying. The residents then rushed the two to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.