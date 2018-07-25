You are here:
Police assistant sub-inspector lynched in MP's Chhindwara district; eight taken into custody

India Indo-Asian News Service Jul 25, 2018 15:30:18 IST

Chhindwara: An assistant sub-inspector who had gone to arrest a wanted criminal was brutally done to death by a group of criminals and their supporters in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh police

Representational image. Reuters

Eight persons have been taken into custody in the case.

Umreth police station ASI Dev Chand Nagle had gone to Jamunia Jethu village to arrest Johar Singh, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued, when the group of 8-10 persons armed with axes and batons attacked him on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Soni told IANS.

The ASI was accompanied by another police official, apart from a revenue official. However, the police personnel were unarmed.


