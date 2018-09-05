Police and Assam Rifles forces arrest five cadres belonging to different banned outfits in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested five cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits from separate areas of Manipur, police said Tuesday.

A combined team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles held one woman cadre of banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Leitanpokpi area in Imphal East district on Tuesday, a police statement said.

In another search operation the same day, security forces arrested an active member of proscribed militants organisation Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from Andro Lupaochum Leikai in Imphal East district.

A member of proscribed militant outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was held from Wangkhei Loumanbi area in Imphal East district on Saturday, it added.

The same day, two cadres of proscribed outfit Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) were held from a check gate at Chini Ingkhol in Bishnupur district, it said.