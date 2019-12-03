Podcast; Voices from the Lockdown: Victims of pellet guns say lives stand irreparably damaged, political situation in Kashmir only amplifies depression

Having looked at situation in North Kashmir and South Kashmir, we will take a closer look at Central Kashmir in this episode of Firstpost's podcast, Voices from the Lockdown.

The primary focus, though, will be to try and understand the long term effects of continuous lockdown on the people of Kashmir. For decades, Kashmir has been in the middle of violence and restrictions, each adding up to the existing trauma and angst.

The worst to have suffered in the past few years have been victims of pellet firing. Kashmiri journalist Quratulain Rehbar has spoken to many of them, including those who've suffered injuries after 5 August.

We will listen to their accounts, in addition to the accounts of those who've lost their lives. In a difficult situation are also women who are in different stages of their pregnancy. We will speak to them to understand what they face, in this episode.

