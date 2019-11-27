Podcast; Voices from the lockdown: South Kashmir districts worst affected by 113 days of communication blockade; militancy on edge

The Centre on 5 August announced that Article 370 and Article 35 A will stand revoked as on 31 October. By then, more than one and a half lakh troops had been moved into the Valley. Kashmir witnessed a complete shutdown in the weeks to follow. On 31 October, the State of Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status and was converted into two Union Territorys — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. It has been close to four weeks since this happened.

Starting today, we will be take a closer look at where things stand in very district of Kashmir. In today's episode, we will be speaking to Kashmiri journalist Kaiser Andrabi who has travelled across South Kashmir since Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a State. While looking at the general situation, he has also focussed on how militancy is taking shape in South Kashmir. Included are excerpts of interviews conducted with families of active militants in South Kashmir.

