Podcast; Voices from the Lockdown: Losses to Kashmir economy due to communication shutdown cross Rs 5,000 crore

The communication blockade imposed in Jammu and Kashmir entered its 70th day, even as restrictions on civilian population continued. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries has estimated that the losses caused to the economy due to the lockdown has crossed Rs 5,000 crores.

The worst affected sector is tourism as the curfew and communication blockade, which started on 5 August, arrived right in the middle of peak business and tourism season. Another section of people hit by the blockade are apple farmers who have been unable to harvest or sell their produce. Apples contribute close to 15 percent to Kashmir's economy.

All episodes of Voices from the Lockdown available here

Other than tourism and apple trade, transport and small businesses are other sectors which are majorly affected. There are other locals who depend on these small traders for their livelihood as well.

In this episode, we will speak to Kashmiri journalists Javid Ahmed and Mansoor Peer to understand the repercussions of the lockdown on the economy and workforce. This podcast contains recorded snippets of a phone conversation over a landline — the only form of communication available in Kashmir to the outside world.