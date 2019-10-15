Podcast; Voices from the Lockdown: Kashmiris stay indifferent to State's outreach, call restoration of post-paid services 'too little too late'

It has been 72 days since the Government of India abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and since Jammu and Kashmir was put under heavy military watch and communication blockade. On Monday, partial relief was extended, in what is being dubbed by the government as a step by step normalisation of the situation, after Governor Satya Pal Malik announced the postpaid mobile connections will be restored in the Valley. The government had already lifted restrictions on landline phones, however, prepaid mobile connections and internet services still remain suspended.

In this episode of Voices from the Lockdown — a Firstpost podcast that aims to bring to the fore voices from the Valley — Greeshma Kuthar is in conversation with Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Javid Ahmad , both journalists from Kashmir about how the people are responding to the partial restoration of mobile services.

Greeshma also speaks to Nawal Ali, an independent woman photojournalist from Srinagar, who set out to debunk a factually incorrect report about protests and pellet victims in Anchar area of Kashmir, and for which, she had to face vitriol on social media. Recorded snippets of the conversation are included on the podcast.