Podcast; Voices from the lockdown: Kashmiri women bore maximum brunt of State's clampdown on state, says local journalist



In the previous episodes of Firstpost's podcast Voices from the lockdown, Greeshma Kuthar spoke to residents, activists and journalists at length about the difficulties that Kashmir has been facing since the 5th of August. Be it because of the communication clampdown, or the regular curfews, or non-availability of public transportation and inaccessibility of healthcare services.

Today's episode, the seventh in the series, especially highlights the problems that the women of Kashmir have been facing since the government clampdown post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Greeshma speaks to Quratulain Rehbar, who has travelled across Kashmir since the lockdown, writing about the problems women face, about her experience from across the state.

Rehbar narrates how women are in despair and are left to fend for themselves because their family members are under arrest. Besides, the Valley being a strife-torn region, there are many families that constitute only women. Rehbar also talks about the repercussions of the crass sentiment being promoted by several politicians like now anyone "can marry Kashmiri women." She will speak to us about these stories, detailing how Kashmiri women are coping with the lockdown.

All names have been withheld to protect the women's identities.