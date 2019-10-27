Podcast; Voices from the lockdown: Kashmiri students unable to prep for board exams suffering from stress due to restrictions; experts say kids 'worst affected'

It has been 84 days since the 5 August decision of the Centre to revoke Article 370 and Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir. On 31 October, the state of Jammu and Kashmir will officially cease to exist.

This decision of the government came at a very odd time for students in Kashmir. It was at the beginning of the crucial last term of this academic year that ends with exams which are qualifiers to proceed to the next grade.

In the toughest spot are Class 10 and Class 12 students who are scheduled to give their board exams two days from now, on 29 October. Having missed out on three months worth of classes, with a large part of the syllabus not even being complete and with the Valley having zero access to internet, students are slipping into severe depression.

In today's episode of the Firstpost podcast 'Voices from the lockdown', Greeshma Kuthar speaks to Kaiser Andrabi about the ordeal students are facing in Kashmir. Included are excerpts from interviews with students, parents, academicians and mental health professionals in Kashmir.

