Podcast; Voices from the lockdown: Kashmiri diaspora weighs in on Centre's 'preventive measures' as blockade enters 78th day

The Centre-imposed restriction on communications and public movement in Jammu and Kashmir entered the 78th day on Monday. While postpaid mobile services have been restored, internet and prepaid mobile services are still down.

In the weeks after 5 August, amid a total communication clampdown in the restive region, the groups which were prominently speaking against the lockdown and the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A were Kashmiris living outside Kashmir and India. The Kashmiri diaspora organised protests across the world, while Kashmir remained under a deadlock.

In this episode of Firstpost's podcast Voices from the lockdown, Greeshma Kutha speaks to Ather Zia, a Kashmiri writer, poet, and political anthropologist who teaches at the University of Northern Colorado. She will weigh in on how the Kashmiri diaspora has perceived the situation in Kashmir.

Ather also speaks about the representation of Kashmir in national, political and media narratives, and about the myths and counter-narratives which are at play when one talks about Kashmir.

Further, Ather received an email last week saying that Facebook is permanently deleting her account, without citing a reason. After interventions from digital activists, her account was restored. Ather speaks to us about her ordeal while dealing with Facebook.

Before the interview with Ather, there are updates from Tangdhar in North Kashmir. A crossfire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control has led to the death of three individuals and injured at least three more. Kashmiri journalist Javid Ahmad will tell us what the situation in Tangdhar is like after the night long crossfire.

