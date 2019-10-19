Podcast; Voices from the lockdown: Kargil decries unfair treatment, 'bias' as govt decides to shift Ladakh's administrative unit to Leh

As Kashmir entered the 76th day of lockdown after government's 5 August decision to repeal the state's special powers, postpaid mobile services have been restored affecting 66 lakh of 90 lakh mobile subscribers in Valley. However, the internet and prepaid mobile services remain shut.

After the government decided to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 A the general perception has been that there is unequivocal jubilation in Ladakh and Jammu regions of the soon-to-be divided state, Jammu and Kashmir. However, an executive order issued on 16 October by the Additional Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sparked resentment across Kargil district.

As per this order, the headquarters of the Ladakh Affairs Department, which will oversee the operationalisation of the Union Territory Secretariat, has been shifted to Leh district. The GO mentions that Rigzain Sampheal, who is the Commissioner of the Ladakh Affairs Department will operate from Leh and that the Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh shall report to this Department.

In this episode of Firstpost podcast Voices from the lockdown — an attempt to bring to the fore voices unheard due to severe State clampdown — we focus our attention to the unheard section of the soon-to-be Union Territory Leh Ladakh's only Muslim-majority area Kargil. Greeshma Kuthar spoke to Sajjad Kargilli, a local journalist, to understand the situation on the ground.

Kargilli, who also contested as an Independent candidate from Ladakh in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, reveals that this move has angered the leaders and the people of Kargil, who have always maintained that they’ve been unfairly treated when compared to the Leh District. Today's podcast also includes excerpts from interviews with former MLC and councillor Aga Syed Ahmed Rizvi and social activist Zakir Zaidi.

