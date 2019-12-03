Podcast; Voices from the Lockdown: Anger still simmering over Article 370 abrogation, say people in Kashmir's Sopore, Bandipora

"The government is targeting ethnic Kashmiri Muslims, this is an attempt to erase us, residents of Sopore tell Kashmiri journalist Daanish Bin Nabi"

The communications blockade in Jammu and Kashmir entered the 119th day on Sunday. While postpaid mobile services have been restored, internet and prepaid services are still non-functional, more than three months since the Centre abrogated Article 370 in the Union Territory.

In the final episode on how North Kashmir has responded to the 5 August decision of the Indian government, we speak to Daanish Bin Nabi about the Sopore and Bandipora region.

In this episode of Firstpost's podcast, Voices from the Lockdown, we speak to residents of Sopore who opine that their region is witnessing unprecedented civil disobedience due to the abrogation of the law that accorded the region a certain degree of autonomy.

Before this, Sopore was the only region in Kashmir which was largely unaffected by militancy. But through our conversations, especially with students, we unearth that a deep rooted fear has emerged across Sopore. Included are excerpts of interviews with residents of Sopore.

