PNB SO admit card 2020 released at pnbindia.in; recruitment exam to fill 535 vacancies on 22 Nov

Along with the admit card, PNB has also released an information handout for all candidates appearing for the recruitment exam

The admit card for Punjab National Bank Specialist Officer (PNB SO) recruitment exam 2020 has been released at pnbindia.in. Candidates, who applied for the exam, can download the PNB SO 2020 hall ticket till 22 November.

According to a report by Scroll.in, the PNB SO recruitment exam 2020 will be conducted on 22 November. Along with the admit card, PNB has also released an information handout for all candidates appearing for the recruitment exam.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, PNB is conducting the exam to fill 535 vacant positions of specialist officers.

The written exam will have questions based on reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude and professional knowledge. Candidates will have to answer a total of 200 questions of one mark each within 120 minutes.

Those who qualify in the written exam will be eligible to appear for an interview. The interview round will be of 35 marks. Candidates will have to secure at least 40 percent marks in the interview round.

The bank will release a combined score of the written test and interview round of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to download PNB SO admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Punjab National Bank's official website pnbindia.in

Step 2: Click on the "Recruitments" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, “Click here to download the call letters for the online examination for recruitment of 535 Specialist Officers".

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 5: Type the characters shown on the page and click on the Login button.

Step 6: The PNB SO admit card 2020 will appear on your screen. Check your name and other details before saving and taking a print out.

You can also visit the download page for the PNB SO admit card 2020 directly by copying the following URL, pasting it on your browser's address bar and pressing enter. The URL is: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/pnbsplomay20/cloea_nov20/login.php?appid=f14de99cc6de24d48d1a8555067ba681