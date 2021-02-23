PNB Recruitment 2021: Application process for 111 posts of peon begins; check pnbindia.in

Candidates can apply for PNB Peon recruitment 2021 till 4 March for the Haryana division. The last date to apply for the recruitment varies by division

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for 111 posts of peon in various branches. As per the official notification, interested candidates can apply for the posts till 4 March, 2021 for the Haryana division.

The number of posts and last date of application varies for each division and candidates can download the recruitment notification from the official website — pnbindia.in.

The candidates applying for the posts should be the domicile of that particular district for which PNB has notified the vacancies.

Number of posts (With last date of submission):

1) Bangalore East Circle – 25 posts (1 March, 2021)

2) Bangalore West Circle – 18 posts (27 February, 2021)

3) Haryana Circle – 19 posts (4 March, 2021)

4) Chennai South Circle – 20 posts (22 February, 2021)

5) Balasore Circle – 19 posts (1 March, 2021)

6) Surat Circle – 10 posts (1 March, 2021)

The age of candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 to 24 years as on 1 January, 2021. Candidates should at least pass Class 12 exam and should have basic knowledge of English reading, writing.

The pay scale for candidates who are selected in the recruitment drive will be between Rs 14,500 to Rs 28,145.

There will be no written test and selection will be made on the basis of Classes 10 and 12 marks. There is no application fee for the recruitment.

Those interested can download the form by visiting pnbindia.in or can go to the nearest PNB brand to get the form. After filling the form, submit it to the chosen divisional office.