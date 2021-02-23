PNB Recruitment 2021: Application process for 111 posts of peon begins; check pnbindia.in
Candidates can apply for PNB Peon recruitment 2021 till 4 March for the Haryana division. The last date to apply for the recruitment varies by division
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for 111 posts of peon in various branches. As per the official notification, interested candidates can apply for the posts till 4 March, 2021 for the Haryana division.
The number of posts and last date of application varies for each division and candidates can download the recruitment notification from the official website — pnbindia.in.
The candidates applying for the posts should be the domicile of that particular district for which PNB has notified the vacancies.
Number of posts (With last date of submission):
1) Bangalore East Circle – 25 posts (1 March, 2021)
2) Bangalore West Circle – 18 posts (27 February, 2021)
3) Haryana Circle – 19 posts (4 March, 2021)
4) Chennai South Circle – 20 posts (22 February, 2021)
5) Balasore Circle – 19 posts (1 March, 2021)
6) Surat Circle – 10 posts (1 March, 2021)
The age of candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 to 24 years as on 1 January, 2021. Candidates should at least pass Class 12 exam and should have basic knowledge of English reading, writing.
The pay scale for candidates who are selected in the recruitment drive will be between Rs 14,500 to Rs 28,145.
There will be no written test and selection will be made on the basis of Classes 10 and 12 marks. There is no application fee for the recruitment.
Those interested can download the form by visiting pnbindia.in or can go to the nearest PNB brand to get the form. After filling the form, submit it to the chosen divisional office.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Punjab National Bank shares continue to fall; tank over 5% even as lender narrows loss to Rs 4,750 crore
The scrip dropped 4.99 percent to close at Rs 81.90 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 5.56 percent to Rs 81.40
PNB to play National Anthem at AGMs: It is shareholder’s suggestion, this shouldn't be an issue, says lender
The national anthem was sung at the end of the last AGM. However, from henceforth it will be sung at the beginning of the AGM, said sources at PNB.
Sensex sinks 287 points; shares of Punjab National Bank fall for 3rd day
Giving up early gains, benchmark Sensex tumbled 287 points to end at 34,010.76 on Friday on widespread selling in auto, metal, PSU, capital goods, realty and banking counters