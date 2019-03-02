PNB Recruitment 2019: Application process for 325 managerial-level posts to end on Sunday; apply at pnbindia.in

PNB Recruitment 2019: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be shutting the application process to fill up 325 managerial-level posts on Sunday, 3 March. Eligible candidates can initiate the application at the official website pnbindia.in.

Shortlisted candidates will get a call letter for the exam by 14 March, 2019, reports said. The test is scheduled to be a written exam, however, the dates of the exam are yet to be declared. It is likely to be conducted online in both Hindi and English.

The application process for 325 posts at PNB began on 14 February. This recruitment process for managerial-level posts at PNB is one of the first to apply the newly announced 10 percent quota for economicall weaker sections of the general category.

Reportedly, one mark will be granted for every right answer whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer. The current vacancies at the PNB are for the posts of Senior Manager (Credit), Manager (Credit), Senior Manager (Law), Manager (Law), Manager (HRD) and Officer (IT) posts.

How to apply for PNB recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website (pnbindia.in)

Step 2: Look for the 'News buzz' section and click on 'recruitments'

Step 3: Click on the option of 'Apply for the recruitment of 325 technical officers'

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password, if registered

Step 5: If not registered, select 'click here for new registration' and fill out the form

Step 6: Upload documents and make the payment

The application fee is Rs 600 for general category candidates and Rs 100 for reserved category candidates, according to reports. A report by The Indian Express said, "Candidates selected for the post Senior Manager(Credit)/ Law will get a pay scale between Rs 42,020 to 51,490. Those recruited as Manager (Credit)/ Law/ HRD: The candidates will get remuneration between Rs 31,705 to 45,950 and Officer (IT) will be paid between Rs 23,700 to 42,020."

With inputs from agencies

