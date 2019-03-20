PNB Fraud Case; Nirav Modi Arrested Updates: UK court refused bail to diamantaire saying he may not surrender, say reports

PNB Fraud Case; Nirav Modi Arrested LATEST Updates: In a major setback to Nirav Modi, the Westminister court on Wednesday rejected his bail application. Apart from claiming that the charges against him were politically motivated, Nirav Modi said in the bail plea that he has a 5-year-old child to look after. He also offered £ 500,000 as security deposit. However, District Judge Marie Mallon remanded him in custody till 29 March, saying there was substantial grounds to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.
The case on Nirav Modi's extradition was earlier adjourned in the Westminster court till 29 March. According to reports, Nirav Modi appeared in court and refused consent to extradition.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's arrest and said, "It’s amusing to see the BJP falling over itself to credit the prime minister with the Nirav Modi arrest while completely ignoring the fact that it was The Telegraph of London and it’s correspondent who found Nirav Modi, not the prime minister and his agencies."
Nirav Modi is to be produced before a magistrate court in London at 4.50 pm IST. Speaking to reporters on Nirav Modi's arrest, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "They (BJP) had only helped him flee the country, and now they are bringing him back. They are doing this for the Lok Sabha election, and they will send him back (to London) after election."
India Today reported that Nirav Modi spent the night in police custody after he was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.
A PMLA court in Mumbai has permitted the Enforcement Directorate to sell 173 paintings and 11 cars belonging to Nirav Modi. The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against Ami, the wife of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam case. Nirav Modi was arrested on Wednesday by Scotland Yard in London.
The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.
"Nirav Deepak Modi, 48 (Date of Birth 24.02.71), was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday, 19 March, in Holborn," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 March," the statement added.
The location of the arrest indicates that Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested from where he is believed to have been living in a plush apartment in Centre Point in the West End.
It would seem that his arrest is on an extradition warrant, details of which would become clear when he appears before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.
The CBI sources on Tuesday said expeditious efforts were being made to get absconding jeweller Nirav Modi extradited from the United Kingdom,
They said an extradition request has been sent to the United Kingdom through the External Affairs ministry.
Highly placed sources said no new intimation had come to the agency after his spotting in London by some television channels Tuesday.
These are legal processes which take their own time, they said, adding the CBI will provide every possible assistance to the UK agencies to expedite his extradition request which is open.
With PTI inputs
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 19:14:23 IST
Highlights
'Who Snoozed? Bada Modi!': RS Surjewala takes dig at PM over Nirav Modi case
Sharing a timeline of developments in the Nirav Modi case, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that it was "Bada Modi" Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "snoozed".
A look at Nirav Modi arguments in bail plea
Apart from claiming that the charges against him were politically motivated, Nirav Modi said in the bail plea that he has a 5-year-old child to look after. He also offered £ 500,000 as security deposit. However, District Judge Marie Mallon denied bail to Modi and remanded him in custody till 29 March, saying there was substantial grounds to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.
Westminster court feels Nirav Modi can flee UK
India Today reported that the Westminster court rejected Nirav Modi's bail plea because he is too much of a "flight risk", which means he has a lot of money and the motivation to flee.
Westminster court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea
In a major setback to Nirav Modi, the Westminster court rejected his bail application on Wednesday. According to India Today, he will be in custody of the metropolitan police in London till 29 March, when a hearing in the extradition case will be held.
Hearing underway on Nirav Modi's bail plea
In his bail petition, Nirav Modi argued that the charges against him were politically motivated. He also claimed that he was cooperating with the Indian agencies in the probe.
Westminster court posts matter for hearing on 29 March
The case on fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition was adjourned in the Westminster court till 29 March. According to reports, Nirav Modi appeared in court during the hearing and refused consent to extradition.
'Who let Nirav Modo go?': Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at BJP
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the BJP for claiming that Nirav Modi's arrest was an "achievement". "Ye achievement hai? Jaane kisne diya tha? (Is this an achievement? Who let him go?),' she said.
Nirav Modi's legal team present at the court, says report
The Times of India reported that Nirav Modi's legal team is present inside the Westminster court in London.
Nirav Modi to be produced in Westminster court at 11.20 am London local time
The fugitive diamond merchant will be produced before a magistrate court in London in 20 minutes from now.
RECAP | Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are main accused in PNB scam
Nirav Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi — the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam — both left India before the details of the fraud came to light in January 2018.
Nirav Modi is believed to have arrived in London in 2018 and was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities in February 2018.
According to PTI, he is now believed to be running a new business, which describes itself on the UK's Companies House register as a wholesale trader in watches and jewellery and a retailer of watches and jewellery in specialised stores.
Nirav Modi will be formally charged upon being produced in Westminster court
Prakash Javadekar claims Mallya will also be brought to India
Speaking to reporters on Nirav Mod's arrest, Union minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the Narendra Modi government's efforts to bring back economic offenders. "Mallya will also be brought to India. They (fugitive offenders) are left with no other option," he said.
Nirav Modi's appearance due in Westminster court
India Today reported that Nirav Modi, who will be produced in a Westminster court, will brought in from back gate of the court premises. He is currently at the holding cell of court.
Nirav Modi was arrested on Tuesday, says report
India Today reported that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi spent the night in police custody after he was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.
BJP bringing Nirav Modi back only for election, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Speaking to reporters after Nirav Modi was arrested in London, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "They (BJP) had only helped him flee the country, and now they are bringing him back. They are doing this for the Lok Sabha election, and they will send him back (to London) after election."
ED to sell 173 paintings of Nirav Modi; non-bailable warrant issued against wife Ami
A PMLA court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Ami, the wife of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam case.
The court also permitted the Enforcement Directorate to sell 173 paintings and 11 cars belonging to Nirav Modi.
Nirav Modi arrested in London
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has been arrested from Holborn metro station in London and will be produced in court later on Wednesday, ANI reported.
Expeditious efforts being made to get Modi extradited from the UK: CBI
On Tuesday, the Central Beauro of Investigation (CBI) sources said expeditious efforts were being made to get Modi extradited from the United Kingdom.
They said an extradition request was sent to the United Kingdom through the external affairs ministry.
18:46 (IST)
'Who Snoozed? Bada Modi!': RS Surjewala takes dig at PM over Nirav Modi case
Sharing a timeline of developments in the Nirav Modi case, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that it was "Bada Modi" Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "snoozed".
18:44 (IST)
A look at Nirav Modi arguments in bail plea
Apart from claiming that the charges against him were politically motivated, Nirav Modi said in the bail plea that he has a 5-year-old child to look after. He also offered £ 500,000 as security deposit. However, District Judge Marie Mallon denied bail to Modi and remanded him in custody till 29 March, saying there was substantial grounds to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.
18:35 (IST)
Westminster court feels Nirav Modi can flee UK
India Today reported that the Westminster court rejected Nirav Modi's bail plea because he is too much of a "flight risk", which means he has a lot of money and the motivation to flee.
18:24 (IST)
Westminster court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea
In a major setback to Nirav Modi, the Westminster court rejected his bail application on Wednesday. According to India Today, he will be in custody of the metropolitan police in London till 29 March, when a hearing in the extradition case will be held.
18:19 (IST)
Hearing underway on Nirav Modi's bail plea
In his bail petition, Nirav Modi argued that the charges against him were politically motivated. He also claimed that he was cooperating with the Indian agencies in the probe.
17:53 (IST)
Westminster court posts matter for hearing on 29 March
The case on fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition was adjourned in the Westminster court till 29 March. According to reports, Nirav Modi appeared in court during the hearing and refused consent to extradition.
17:49 (IST)
Nirav Modi produced in Westminister court
Fugitive diamantaire appeared in Westminster court, where the case will be allocated to a chief magistrate.
17:37 (IST)
Lawyer representing ED also appeared for it in Mallya case, say reports
Reports said that the Enforcement Directorate is being represented in Westminster court by Mark Summers, the lawyer who also represented it in Vijay Mallya's case. Interestingly, both the fugitive businessmen also have the same defense lawyer, Anand Doobay.
17:26 (IST)
'Who let Nirav Modo go?': Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at BJP
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the BJP for claiming that Nirav Modi's arrest was an "achievement". "Ye achievement hai? Jaane kisne diya tha? (Is this an achievement? Who let him go?),' she said.
17:20 (IST)
Enforcement Directorate tweets about PMLA court's decision
17:12 (IST)
Nirav Modi's legal team present at the court, says report
The Times of India reported that Nirav Modi's legal team is present inside the Westminster court in London.
17:08 (IST)
16:59 (IST)
Nirav Modi to appear before Westminster court shortly
Nirav Modi has been arrested on a bailable warrant, and is likely appeal for bail during the hearing. The Westminster court on Wednesday might set the date for his extradition hearing.
16:45 (IST)
Omar Abdullah hits out at Centre over Nirav Modi's arrest
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on Nirav Modi's arrest: "It’s amusing to see the BJP falling over itself to credit the prime minister with the Nirav Modi arrest while completely ignoring the fact that it was The Telegraph of London and it’s correspondent who found Nirav Modi, not the prime minister and his agencies."
16:43 (IST)
Nirav Modi's arrest comes days after he was tracked down to London apartment complex
The arrest of Nirav Modi comes days after the fugitive businessman was tracked down to a 33-storey Centre Point Apartment complex in London’s Theatre district.
The tower was an office complex and was converted into luxury residences with prices ranging from £2 million to £55 million all with superb views over the city of London.
Modi was believed to be living in a property worth £8 million apartments in the tower. The rent for a similar apartment in the tower comes to approximately £17,000 a month, had stated Daily Telegraph.
ANI
16:30 (IST)
Nirav Modi to be produced in Westminster court at 11.20 am London local time
The fugitive diamond merchant will be produced before a magistrate court in London in 20 minutes from now.
16:29 (IST)
RECAP | Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are main accused in PNB scam
Nirav Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi — the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam — both left India before the details of the fraud came to light in January 2018.
Nirav Modi is believed to have arrived in London in 2018 and was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities in February 2018.
According to PTI, he is now believed to be running a new business, which describes itself on the UK's Companies House register as a wholesale trader in watches and jewellery and a retailer of watches and jewellery in specialised stores.
16:26 (IST)
Nirav Modi will be formally charged upon being produced in Westminster court
16:20 (IST)
Prakash Javadekar claims Mallya will also be brought to India
Speaking to reporters on Nirav Mod's arrest, Union minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the Narendra Modi government's efforts to bring back economic offenders. "Mallya will also be brought to India. They (fugitive offenders) are left with no other option," he said.
16:14 (IST)
Nirav Modi's appearance due in Westminster court
India Today reported that Nirav Modi, who will be produced in a Westminster court, will brought in from back gate of the court premises. He is currently at the holding cell of court.
16:05 (IST)
Nirav Modi was arrested on Tuesday, says report
India Today reported that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi spent the night in police custody after he was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.
15:54 (IST)
BJP bringing Nirav Modi back only for election, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Speaking to reporters after Nirav Modi was arrested in London, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "They (BJP) had only helped him flee the country, and now they are bringing him back. They are doing this for the Lok Sabha election, and they will send him back (to London) after election."
15:51 (IST)
ED to sell 173 paintings of Nirav Modi; non-bailable warrant issued against wife Ami
A PMLA court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Ami, the wife of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam case.
The court also permitted the Enforcement Directorate to sell 173 paintings and 11 cars belonging to Nirav Modi.
15:43 (IST)
Nirav Modi arrested in London
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has been arrested from Holborn metro station in London and will be produced in court later on Wednesday, ANI reported.
15:35 (IST)
Expeditious efforts being made to get Modi extradited from the UK: CBI
On Tuesday, the Central Beauro of Investigation (CBI) sources said expeditious efforts were being made to get Modi extradited from the United Kingdom.
They said an extradition request was sent to the United Kingdom through the external affairs ministry.