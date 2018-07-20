You are here:
PM to address farmers' rally in UP's Shahjahanpur on Saturday; party workers, leaders of 8 districts to attend

India Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 15:07:11 IST

Shahjahanpur: Prime minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Kisan Kalyan Rally' in Roza area of Shahjahanpur district on Saturday.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters

The prime minister, who will arrive at the rally venue via Bareilly, will take part in the event that is expected to last for an hour. He is likely to make some announcements for the welfare of farmers, district unit president of the BJP, Rakesh Kumar Anaba, said.

After reaching out to the voters in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, and Varanasi, prime minister Modi's next destination is Shahjahanpur in central Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Shahjahanpur district administration is making all efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the rally in view of the rainy season. Waterproof tents have been installed at the rally venue to avoid any disruption due to rain, officials said, adding elaborate security arrangements have been made.

The party workers and leaders of eight districts and farmers are likely to attend the rally. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently convened the meeting of officials of the eight districts while making preparation for the rally.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 15:07 PM

