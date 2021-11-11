PM pays tribute to Acharya Kripalani on his birth anniversary; all you need to know about freedom fighter

Modi remembered the former Congress president and the socialist stalwart, for fighting for the country's freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, 11 November paid tribute to freedom fighter Acharya Kripalani on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Taking to his social media account, Modi remembered the former Congress president and the socialist stalwart, for fighting for the country's freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership.

“Acharya Kripalani was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle under Bapu’s leadership. He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfill it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti,” Modi wrote.

Who was Acharya Kripalani?

He was born on 11 November 1888 in Hyderabad, Sindh. His original name was Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani but was popularly known as Acharya Kripalani. Before joining the freedom movement, Kripalani studied at Fergusson College in Pune, and then went on to become a school teacher.

Kripalani was very much interested in politics, so he was actively involved in movements like Non-Cooperation Movement, Quit India Movement, and Salt Satyagraha. Due to his active participation in the freedom movement, Kripalani joined the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and also climbed the political ladder faster than the others. His involvement in talks and discussions, made him become the AICC's general secretary in 1928-29.

Kripalani served as the General Secretary for almost a decade and was also an important figure in the Grand Old Party in 1947. Despite remaining active in electoral politics, he further contested the Lok Sabha seat in 1961 but sadly lost the rivalry to VK Krishna Menon.

During his tenure, he got agitated against the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. He felt that her tenure had become anti-democratic and dictatorial. However, Kripalani had left the Gandhian socialist idea and joined the economically right-wing Swatantra Party.

When he was 93-years-old, Kripalani breathed his last at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Also, his autobiography titled My Times was published 22 years after his death.

On his 101st birth anniversary, the Indian Postal Department issued a stamp on 11 November 1989 to commemorate the day.