PM Narendra Modi urges nation to change their social media DP under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Initiative

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Indians on Sunday to change their DP on social media accounts to the national flag.

PM Modi invited the nation to rally behind him in order to strengthen the relationship between the country and its people. The objective behind the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to instil patriotism in the hearts of Indians and raise awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Previously, PM Modi stated that the Indian flag represented the spirit of independence and national unity. He also encouraged Indians to post their photos on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

In a tweet, PM Modi said “In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.”

PM Narendra Modi's DP on social media has also been changed to the National Flag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' effort as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage citizens to carry the Tiranga to their homes and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th year of independence.