PM Narendra Modi to interact with CEOs, experts of global oil and gas sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact today at 6 pm with business leaders (CEOs) and experts in the oil and gas sector via video conferencing to discuss key issues involved in the sector and potential opportunities, as per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The PMO added that this is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016. The interaction will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CEOs deliberating upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India, the PMOsaid in a statement.

"The broad theme of the upcoming interaction is the promotion of clean growth and sustainability. The interaction will focus on areas like encouraging exploration and production in the hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emissions reduction — through clean and energy-efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation," added the press note.

CEOs and experts from leading multinational corporations and top international organisations will be participating in this exchange of ideas.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion.

