A total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM-CARES fund across the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM-CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO has said.

Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi dedicates 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories, at AIIMS Rishikesh pic.twitter.com/qMX6jX3kTZ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM-CARES fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India used to produce 900 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen a day. As the demand increased, India increased the production of medical oxygen by more than 10 times. This was an unimaginable goal for any country in the world, but India has achieved it.”

सामान्य दिनों में भारत में एक दिन में 900 मीट्रिक टन, लिक्विड मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन का प्रॉडक्शन होता था। डिमांड बढ़ते ही भारत ने मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन का प्रॉडक्शन 10 गुना से भी ज्यादा बढ़ाया। ये दुनिया के किसी भी देश के लिए अकल्पनीय लक्ष्य था, लेकिन भारत ने इसे हासिल करके दिखाया: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2021

He also elaborated on how the country’s health facilities have ramped up. “From one testing lab to the establishment of a network of 3,000 testing labs and from the import of masks and kits to its manufacturing, India is quickly moving forward as an exporter."

"The extent of health facilities developed by India in a short span of time to combat COVID-19 shows its capabilities,” he added.

He also hailed India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, calling it the world's largest and fastest campaign.

He said, "What India has done is a symbol of our determination, our service, our solidarity."

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.

With inputs from PTI