Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation, a day after India achieved the milestone of administering 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

On Thursday, India had completed administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines in a record feat.

According to PTI, the prime minister had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece on Friday, and described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

