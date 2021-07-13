His remarks comes at a time when photos of overcrowding in several hill stations have set off alarm bells with experts fearing that reckless behaviour could fuel the spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against crowding at tourism hubs in violation of guidelines aimed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 while urging people to follow social distancing rules and mask etiquette.

India faced a second deadly wave of COVID-19

With cases coming doing and restrictions imposed by states to check COVID-19

Amid fears of a looming third wave, experts have said this so-called “revenge tourism” could lead to the worsening of the situation if people lower their guards.

The big message: While Modi acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected tourism and businesses, he also sounded caution.

“…But I will stress that it’s not okay to visit crowded markets, hill stations without masks,” he said in a televised address, after holding a meeting with chief ministers of northeastern states to take stock of the situation there.

Other talking points: The prime minister also spoke on vaccinations, testing and COVID-19 variants.

India will have to march forward while improving its testing and treatment infrastructure, the PM said. For this, the Cabinet has approved a Rs 23,000-crore package.

He also mentioned that states in the northeast can use this scheme to bolster their health care infrastructure.

India will have to expedite the vaccination process to fight a possible third wave. Northeastern states are as important as others in the central government’s free vaccination drive for all adults, Modi said.

He also said it was important to monitor variants of the Sas-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19

Modi also stressed the two keywords of prevention and treatment to fight the pandemic.

What else? Modi also said stricter steps were needed at the micro-level to check the virus, and called for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones, according to news agency PTI.