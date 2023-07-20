PM Modi walks up to Congress' Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, inquires about her health

On the first day on Parliament’s Monsoon Session Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to Opposition leader Sonia Gandhi and inquired about her health.

Ahead of the commencement of the day’s session, PM Modi made rounds to greet several political leaders and during this, he paused to have a short conversation with the Congress leader at the opposition bench.

Sonia Gandhi said she was fine.

The courteous exchange happened as the Opposition which has recently named its alliance I.N.D.I.A, intensified its attack on BJP-led NDA government at the Centre after a video of Manipur went viral on social media, showing two women from Kuki community being paraded naked and sexually assaulted.

Sonia Gandhi was last seen with an oxygen mask inside an aircraft. A photo of her, taken when their aircraft made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on their way from Bengaluru, was shared by her son Rahul Gandhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

PM Modi on Thursday made his first remark on Manipur violence. Condemning the 36-second viral video of sexual assault on two Manipur women, the Prime Minister said, "The incident of Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. I want to assure the people of India that the accused will not be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."

Expressing pain and anger, PM Modi said the Manipur incident is shameful for any civilised society.

"I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states – especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country – rise above politics…," PM Modi said.

Ahead of the session, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi has time to attend NDA's meeting but can't go to Manipur. "India will never forget his silence," he said.

With inputs from agencies