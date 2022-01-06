PM Modi, Union ministers extend birthday wishes to Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

Thakur was selected to lead Himachal Pradesh in 2017 after the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal contested and lost the Sujanpur Assembly seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and wished Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on his 57th birthday. Along with his best wishes, PM Modi also lauded him for the all-round development of the state and his focus on empowering the poor. Besides Modi, many other ministers and BJP leaders wished Thakur on his special day.

“Birthday greetings to Himachal Pradesh CM Shri Jairam Thakur Ji," PM Modi tweeted. He went on to add, "Over the last four years he has worked hard for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh, with a special focus on empowering the poor. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Birthday greetings to Himachal Pradesh CM Shri Jairam Thakur Ji. Over the last four years he has worked hard for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh, with a special focus on empowering the poor. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @jairamthakurbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2022

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister responded to the prime minister's wishing. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "Hearty thanks to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Your best wishes are invaluable to me. These words have inspired me to work for the progress of Devbhoomi Himachal. I am sure that your guidance and blessings will always be there."

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jairam Thakurji. You have given a new impetus to the development of the state under the central leadership of Modiji. May you continue to work for the welfare of the people of Devbhoomi with such a dedicated spirit. I wish you good health and long life."

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। मोदीजी के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व में आपने प्रदेश के विकास को नई गति दी है। आप ऐसे ही समर्पित भाव से देवभूमि की जनता के कल्याण के कार्य करते रहें। ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 6, 2022

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jairam Thakur ji. May you stay healthy and long, I pray to God."

Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the Honorable Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji.Under your leadership, the state continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity. I pray that God blesses you with good health and long life.

देवभूमि हिमाचल प्रदेश के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश विकास और समृद्धि के पथ पर निरंतर आगे बढ़ता रहे। ईश्वर आपको उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं दीर्घायु प्रदान करे यही प्रार्थना करती हूँ। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 6, 2022

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Happy Birthday to Chief Minister @JaiRamThakurBJPji dedicated for the development of Devbhoomi Himachal. With your experience and leadership, the state progresses, and every citizen should continue to benefit from it, I pray to God."

Thakur was elected to the state legislative assembly in 1998 and re-elected in 2003 and 2007 from Chachiot Assembly constituency. In the year 2009, he was inducted to the Council of Ministers and given the portfolio of rural development and panchayati raj. He was once again elected to the state legislative Assembly for a consecutive fourth term in December 2012.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won a two-thirds majority but its chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal who contested from Sujanpur assembly was defeated, following which Thakur was chosen as the chief minister.

A day before his birthday, Thakur handed over smartphones to the students of several schools in the state for online education. This was done to facilitate e-learning in schools especially during the pandemic. The phones were donated by the International Association of human values and the Art of Living Foundation.

