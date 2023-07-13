PM Modi took stock of Delhi's flood situation, says Lt Governor V K Saxena
Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna river water level rose to record high, causing immense hardship for the people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up over phone from France to enquire about the flood and waterlogging situation in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena said on Thursday.
“Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called from France to enquire about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it,” Saxena said in a tweet in Hindi.
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने फ्रांस से फोन कर दिल्ली में जलभराव व बाढ़ की स्थिति और उससे निपटने के लिये किये जा रहे प्रयासों की विस्तृत जानकारी ली।
उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार से हर सम्भव सहायता ले कर दिल्ली के हित में समुचित कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिये।
— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 13, 2023
Related Articles
The Lt Governor said the prime minister “directed that appropriate steps be taken in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the central government”.
Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna river water level rose to record high, causing immense hardship for the people.
also read
Waterlogging, traffic jams, WFH: How Delhi floods disrupted life
Delhi is on flood alert as the Yamuna River's water levels are at an all-time high. In addition to disruption of daily life and traffic, non-essential government offices, schools and colleges have been closed, and the roads are waterlogged. There may be a drinking water crisis
Delhi is flooding as Yamuna rises but is the worst yet to come?
Delhi is facing an unprecedented flood-like situation as the Yamuna water level touched 208.46 metres on Thursday morning, three notches above the danger mark. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from Friday (14 July). Will this increase the Capital's woes?
HP worst-hit as heavy rains wreak havoc, PM Modi takes stock of situation
Twenty people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's tourist town of Manali were rescued but about 300 others were stranded across various parts of the hill state as heavy rain wreaked havoc for the third day on Monday.