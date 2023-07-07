PM Modi to visit Raipur to lay foundation stones of over ten projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of over ten projects worth Rs 7,600 crore.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled state ahead of the Assembly elections which are slated to be held by the end of this year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Modi’s visit will energise the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the state.

In 2018, BJP lost the state to Congress for the first time in 18 years.

PM Modi will attend the inauguration ceremony at the Science College in Raipur. He will inaugurate the four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130, and lay the foundation stone for the construction of the three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD.

Apart from this, the prime minister will also distribute 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and flag off a new train from Antagarh (Kanker district) to Raipur, officials said. Here PM Modi will address a public event.

With inputs from PTI