PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today
The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey ground, football ground, basketball, volleyball, and handball among others
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at around 1 pm.
As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 Crore.
The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, PMO said.
The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey ground, football ground, basketball, volleyball, handball, kabaddi ground, lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, and a cycling velodrome.
It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing, and kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.
With inputs from ANI
also read
Why Narendra Modi clearly remains the 'Numero Uno' to counter the country’s challenges
The year 2021 may have been a challenging for the prime minister — the second COVID-19 wave, the loss in West Bengal, skyrocketing fuel prices and a rollback on farm laws — but the Opposition has little to challenge him in terms of an acceptable face or a credible narrative
No need for boosters, two jabs of vaccine enough to fight COVID, says NTAGI member
Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil said NTAGI members have been deliberating over the issue of launching booster doses in India and another meeting is slated to happen next week
How past seven years of Narendra Modi’s regime show who the ‘real’ progressives are
Evidence over the last seven years supports the assertion that entitlements work well only when those who are entitled are also empowered