India

PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, according to sources

FP Staff Last Updated:September 08, 2023 10:25:07 IST
PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit

US president Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on 8 September on the sidelines of the historic G20 meeting. The two leaders are expected to take forward the discussions they held in the US when the Indian leader visited on 22 and 23 June. File photo/PTI

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, according to sources.

Official sources said he will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.

In addition to the G20 meetings on 9 September, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.

Related Articles

G20

G20 summit: Which world leaders are attending Delhi meet? Who is giving it a miss?

G20

ASEAN-India Summit, G20, bilaterals: PM Narendra Modi’s jam-packed itinerary

On 10 September, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, added the sources.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

With inputs from agencies

Published on: September 08, 2023 10:14:53 IST

TAGS:

also read

G20 Summit: Are monkeys the big scare for leaders coming to Delhi?
India

G20 Summit: Are monkeys the big scare for leaders coming to Delhi?

Delhi authorities are installing life-size cut-outs of grey langurs to scare Rhesus macaque species ahead of the G20 summit next week. Around 30-40 trained people who can mimic the sounds of langurs will also be deployed at hotels where foreign dignitaries will be staying

G20 Summit: From millets to litthi chokha, the food being served to world leaders
Explainers

G20 Summit: From millets to litthi chokha, the food being served to world leaders

Cuisine at the G20 Summit is being given special attention. A menu of nearly 500 items is being arranged, including several fusion cuisines. The Taj has also added millet-based meals to its menu in honour of the International Year of Millets in 2023

G20 Summit 2023: How NSG commandos will keep Delhi safe
Explainers

G20 Summit 2023: How NSG commandos will keep Delhi safe

The National Security Guard will play a major role in maintaining security and dealing with any threats during the G20 Summit in Delhi next week. From stationing house intervention teams at designated hotels to conducting anti-sabotage checks, here’s how ‘Black Cats' will keep VVIPs safe