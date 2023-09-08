PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, according to sources.

Official sources said he will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.

In addition to the G20 meetings on 9 September, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.

On 10 September, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, added the sources.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

With inputs from agencies