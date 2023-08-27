Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will distribute around 51,000 appointment letter to newly inducted recruits as a part of 8th edition of Rozgar Mela.

Modi, will virtually launch the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela tomorrow and deliver his address across 45 locations in the country.

The central government and some of the States/UTs have been organizing the Rozgar Mela nation wide under Mission Recruitment. Every month lakhs of youth are offered appointment letter by Indian government under the scheme.

In the series of Rozgar Mela events, the event is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 45 locations across the country for the distribution of 51,106 appointment letters to new appointees, an official statement said.

Among these locations in Guwahati, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Ayush will chair the Rozgar Mela – 8th Tranche at BSF Frontier HQ Patgaon.

Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, will address at Frontier Headquarters, BSF M&C, Masimpur near Silchar in Cachar District.

In the Guwahati event around 287 appointment letters will be distributed while 150 appointment letters will be distributed in the Silchar event.

Through this Rozgar mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel in various central armed police forces CAPFs such as CRPF, BSF, Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, CISE, ITBP and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi police, an official statement further said.

The new appointees will be able to serve the Nation by joining their services in various CAPFs and will be witnesses to India@2047.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Non-GD Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

With inputs from ANI