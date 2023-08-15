India

PM Modi thanks world leaders for wishes and greetings on India's Independence Day

Independence Day 2023 is being celebrated across the country with pomp and fervour and Indians around the globe

Umang Sharma Last Updated:August 15, 2023 17:40:50 IST
PM Modi after addressing the Nation on the occasion of 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 15, 2023. Source: pib.gov.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the world leaders for their wishes and greetings on India’s 77th Independence Day.

Responding to greeting by the French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said, “Thankful for your kind wishes, President Emmanuel Macron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties.”

Replying to wishes of Prime Minister of Mauritius, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Thank you Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for your heartfelt greetings."

In his response to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, PM Modi said: "Thank you for the Independence Day greetings, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih."

"Gratitude for the wishes on our Independence Day, PM Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering," PM Modi responded to the Bhutanese leader for his wishes on India's Independence Day 2023.

"Thank you PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' for your warm wishes," said PM Modi to his Nepalese counterpart for his greetings on India's Independence Day.

The day, celebrated annually, is a reminder of the struggles that won citizens of India their liberation from the British Raj after nearly two centuries, the sacrifices made by the leaders, the freedom fighters who laid their lives to win Independence, and more.

Published on: August 15, 2023 17:40:50 IST

