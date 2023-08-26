‘PM Modi puts India first, UPA family': BJP slams Cong after PM names Chandrayaan3 touchdown spot as ‘Shiv Shakti Point’
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had named the spot where the Chandrayaan-1 impact probe had hit as “Jawahar Point”.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement naming the Vikram lander’s touchdown spot on the Moon as “Shiv Shakti Point”, and took a swipe at the Congress saying if it had been at the helm, it would have christened the site “Indira Point and Rajiv Point”.
Reaching Bengaluru this morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens after summit talks, Prime Minister Modi announced that Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot on the Moon would be named as Shiv Shakti Point and August 23 would be celebrated as National Space Day.
Reaching Bengaluru this morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens after summit talks, Prime Minister Modi announced that Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot on the Moon would be named as Shiv Shakti Point and August 23 would be celebrated as National Space Day.
Related Articles
“Had it been UPA they would have never sent Chandrayaan 2 and 3, and if they did they would have named it Indira Point and Rajiv Point,” the BJP spokesperson added.
With inputs from PTI.
also read
Geopolitics is changing, India becoming voice of global south, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech
PM Modi said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world order and the definition of the geopolitical equation have changed and India has become the voice of the global south
Full speech of PM Modi's 10th Independence Day address from Red Fort
In his wide-ranging speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi began by extending heartfelt greetings to the 140 crore citizens of India and recognised the nation's status as the world's largest democracy and a symbol of faith
Chandrayaan-3: Hear this soulful 'Moon Anthem' ahead of soft lunar landing
The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been developed for just over Rs 600 crore, will be critical to India’s future space missions as well as for other countries