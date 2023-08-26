‘PM Modi puts India first, UPA family': BJP slams Cong after PM names Chandrayaan3 touchdown spot as ‘Shiv Shakti Point’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement naming the Vikram lander’s touchdown spot on the Moon as “Shiv Shakti Point”, and took a swipe at the Congress saying if it had been at the helm, it would have christened the site “Indira Point and Rajiv Point”.

Reaching Bengaluru this morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens after summit talks, Prime Minister Modi announced that Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot on the Moon would be named as Shiv Shakti Point and August 23 would be celebrated as National Space Day.

“Had it been UPA they would have never sent Chandrayaan 2 and 3, and if they did they would have named it Indira Point and Rajiv Point,” the BJP spokesperson added.

