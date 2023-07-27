PM Modi inaugurates slew of projects, launches 'Urea Gold' in poll-bound Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in poll-bound Rajasthan on Thursday.

The Prime Minister also released around Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to about 8.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme

Addressing the gathering at Sikar town of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister also dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launched the “Urea Gold” scheme.

The application of Sulphur Coated Urea, known as Urea Gold, will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. This innovative fertilizer is more economical and efficient than Neem-Coated urea, ensuring improved nitrogen use efficiency, reduced consumption, and enhanced crop quality.

The Cabinet had approved the introduction of sulphur-coated urea, known as Urea Gold, last month in a bid to improve soil health and reduce input costs for farmers.