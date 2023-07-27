PM Modi inaugurates new terminal of Rajkot International Airport
The greenfield airport at Rajkot has been developed in a total land area of more than 2,500 acres and at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built Rajkot International Airport on Thursday.
The greenfield airport at Rajkot has been developed in a total land area of more than 2,500 acres and at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crore.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/LGXO83KBjU
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
Related Articles
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on July 27.
The statement said, “The Hirasar Greenfield airport will be dedicated to the nation on July 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have completed all preparations for the inaugural ceremony. This airport will be known as Rajkot International Airport.”
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inspects the newly constructed Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/BqkEdXAJqT
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
Airport director Diganta Borah said, “The decision to give this name to Rajkot airport was taken in a video conference with AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar.”
Creative signages have been put up in the arrival and departure terminals of the airport. Security and operation management personnel are in place. The arrival area of the airport has been decorated with paintings of local culture and heritage.
also read
After explosion at NTPC's Rae Bareli power plant kills 29 and injures 100, pall of gloom settles on town
"There is a pall of gloom in Unchahar today. The whole town must have been grieving yesterday," said Deep Chandra. The 25-year-old who works at the NTPC plant in Unchahar had a day off on Wednesday, when a blast killed 26 people and injured more than a hundred. Many are those he used to call friends.
Right Word | Renaming of Nehru Memorial was long awaited as Nehru isn’t first among the equals
There have been 14 Prime Ministers and everyone tried to do their bit for the country. Their legacy needs to be showcased and what better way to do it than to set up a museum where one can go and have a look at their lives and actions
NATO chief warns Russia against 'aggressive actions' at Ukraine border
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the latest movements were a continuation of the earlier pressure his country had faced