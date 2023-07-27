PM Modi inaugurates new terminal of Rajkot International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built Rajkot International Airport on Thursday.

The greenfield airport at Rajkot has been developed in a total land area of more than 2,500 acres and at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crore.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on July 27.

The statement said, “The Hirasar Greenfield airport will be dedicated to the nation on July 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have completed all preparations for the inaugural ceremony. This airport will be known as Rajkot International Airport.”

Airport director Diganta Borah said, “The decision to give this name to Rajkot airport was taken in a video conference with AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar.”

Creative signages have been put up in the arrival and departure terminals of the airport. Security and operation management personnel are in place. The arrival area of the airport has been decorated with paintings of local culture and heritage.