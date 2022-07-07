India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra midday meal kitchen at the LT College in Varanasi which has the capacity to feed as many as 1 lakh students.

FP Staff July 07, 2022 15:28:23 IST
PM Modi inspects the newly-inaugurated kitchen in Varanasi. ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra midday meal kitchen at the LT College in Varanasi which has the capacity to feed as many as 1 lakh students.

This was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to his constituency after the BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

As part of his visit, Modi is slated to launch and lay foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,774 crore focused on improving infrastructure and ease of living, officials said.

PM Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath inspected the newly-inaugurated kitchen. 

Reacting to the launch, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the kitchens should be started at all 11 places proposed during the SP regime.

"At the time of SP's rule, the Akshaya Patra Yojana was started for providing nutritious and hot food to students. In the last five years, the BJP government kept it closed. But, now fearing the anger of students and the youth, it is compelled to start this scheme," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Updated Date: July 07, 2022 15:28:23 IST

