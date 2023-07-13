PM Modi in Paris: DAC approves procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, 3 additional Scorpene submarines from France

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Paris, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) Thursday approved proposals for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets from France to boost India’s defence capabilities.

Three proposals were approved at the DAC meeting held on July 13, 2023, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

The mega defence projects are expected to be announced after bilateral talks between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, July 14.

The DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircrafts along with associated ancillary equipment, weapons, simulator, spares, documentation, crew training and logistic support for the Indian Navy from the French Government based on Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA).

“The price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French Government after taking into account all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries,” the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The ministry further informed that the integration of Indian designed equipment and establishment of Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) hub for various systems will be incorporated into the contract documents after due negotiations.

India already has procured 36 Rafale jets from France for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Rafale jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades after the country imported the Sukhoi jets from Russia.

The DAC also granted the AoN for procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines under Buy (Indian) category which will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

The defence ministry said that the procurement of additional submarines, with higher indigenous content, will help in maintaining required force level, aid operational readiness of the Indian Navy, and create significant employment opportunities in the domestic sector.

“It will also help the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in further enhancing its capability and expertise in submarine construction,” the ministry said.

The DAC also approved the proposal to lay down guidelines for achieving the desired indigenous content in all categories of capital acquisition cases. This will help in achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in critical manufacturing technologies and life-cycle sustenance of defence platforms/equipment through indigenous manufacturing.