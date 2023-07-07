PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Gorakhpur railway station
India's first semi-high-speed train was renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019 to emphasize it made-in-India status. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur
“Vande Bharat train has given a new flight to the middle class of the country with facilities and amenities. Today, leaders from every corner of the country are writing letters to me asking that Vande Bharat be run from our region as well…”, PM Narendra Modi said as he termed Vande Bharat as a boon to middle class society.
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will connect the city of Baba Gorakhnath to the city of Lord Ram, Ayodhya and the city of Nawabs, Lucknow. Also, tourist places like Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar Sant Kabir Nagar, a town of the 15th-century mystic poet ‘Kabir’, will benefit from improved connectivity.
The forthcoming blue-and-white Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that would create a crucial link between the cities of Gorakhpur, also known as Baba Gorakhnath’s city, and Lucknow, also known as the city of Nawabs.
The state’s first miniature version of the semi-high-speed train will have eight coaches, including seven with air conditioning and one with an executive chair car.
The Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity between Rajputana and Ahmedabad, a City of Mahatma Gandhi. The train will connect Pali, Abu Road, Palanpur and Mehsana cities on the route.
This will benefit the important tourist sites in the historic cities of Jodhpur and Ahmedabad. The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set symbolizes the ‘Make-In-India’ initiative and showcases India’s engineering prowess.
With inputs from agencies.
