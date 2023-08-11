PM Modi degree defamation case: Gujarat HC refuses interim stay on trial against Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to grant interim stay on the defamation proceedings initiated against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his party’s MP Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University in PM Narendra Modi’s degree case.

According to Live Law, a bench of Justice Samir J Dave passed the order after hearing the arguments of Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel Mitesh Amin.

A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad had earlier summoned the duo on 11 August in the case filed by the Gujarat University over their alleged derogatory statements made in connection with the controversy regarding Prime Modi’s academic degree.

On 5 August, the City Civil and Sessions Court Ahmedabad had rejected their plea to stay the proceedings in the trial pending the disposal of their revision plea.

