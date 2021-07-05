Modi reiterated in his address that vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the coronavirus pandemic

Hailing the principle of ‘one earth, one health’ to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the CoWIN Global Conclave to make available the vaccine registration platform to all nations that seek it.

His virtual address comes at a time India has administered 350 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 . “India is excited to join hands with the world to win over COVID-19 together with CoWIN,” the National Health Authority said in a statement.

The conclave will witness participation from health and technology experts across the world.

Fifty countries, including Mexico, Canada, Uganda and Nigeria, have expressed interest in adopting CoWIN to run their inoculation drives, PTI reported.

Here are the highlights of Modi’s address at the CoWIN Global Enclave:

Modi has instructed officials to create an open-source version of the vaccine registration platform and share it for free with any country which wants it. The conclave aims to share India's experience with regards to universal vaccination to fight COVID-19 through Co-WIN, the NHA said. "Join us as we unfold the story behind the development of a scalable, inclusive and open platform called CoWIN, the tech backbone of India's vaccination drive," it added.