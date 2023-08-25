PM Modi concludes maiden visit to Greece, both countries to double bilateral trade by 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday concluded his successful visit to Greece after meeting the country’s top leadership to elevate ties to the level of strategic partnership and agreeing to double the bilateral trade by 2030.

PM Modi, who arrived in Greece after attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on the first visit to the country by an Indian prime minister in 40 years, also said that both sides decided to expand cooperation in areas of defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education and new and emerging technologies.

“PM @narendramodi emplanes for India after successfully concluding his first ever visit to Greece and elevating India-Greece ties to Strategic Partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X.

“This Greece visit is a very special one. It will add great momentum to India-Greece friendship, particularly people-to-people linkages,” Modi posted on X. “I also had a very memorable interaction with the dynamic Indian community here. Gratitude to PM @PrimeministerGR @kmitsotakis, the Government and people of Greece,” he said.

Modi was conferred with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou, becoming the first foreign Head of Government to receive the honour.

PM Modi met Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou and held wide-ranging talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on enhancing bilateral cooperation in sectors such as defence, trade, maritime security and counter-terrorism measures.

The two leaders also discussed mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism and cyber security. An agreement on agricultural cooperation was also signed following the talks.

The discussions covered digital payments, shipping, pharma, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people ties.

The prime minister arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including presidents of Iran, Senegal and Mozambique to further cement India’s relations with those countries.