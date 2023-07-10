PM Modi brings up extradition of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi in all UK-India meet, says Harish Salve
Mallya, a fugitive economic offender, is facing charges of fraud and money laundering as he owes over Rs 9,000 crore to 17 Indian banks. Mallya left India for the UK in March 2016, where he has been living ever since.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought up the issue of extradition of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi in every India-UK trade-related meeting, said senior Advocate Harish Salve.
In an interview with a private English news channel Times Now, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the British always complain that as soon as there is a meeting the first question that PM Modi would ask is the progress of the extradition proceedings of Mallya and Nirav Modi.
“PM Modi has strongly told the UK government that you can’t be a trade partner and a home for fugitives at the same time,” Salve said.
Related Articles
Vijay Mallya, chairman of Kingfisher Airlines, was ordered to be extradited by the British judiciary in 2019 and is yet to be sent to India. Similarly, diamantaire Nirav Modi has been held in custody at south London’s Wandsworth prison since he was arrested in 2019.
India and the UK signed an extradition treaty in 1992. This was ratified the following year and has been in force since. Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s plea to move the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering was denied in December last year.
Nirav Modi lost the bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK’s Supreme Court. Nirav Modi, a prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, had fled India.
He lost his appeal after he moved the High Court in London against his extradition on mental health grounds. Earlier this March, without mentioning the names of fugitive economic offenders, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had said that the British Judicial system is independent of the government and it is them to decide.
Cleverly told ANI, “The legal process in the UK, just as it is in India, is independent of the government. We always want to see the machinery of the justice system working promptly but those are the decisions of the British Judicial system.”
also read
'Absolutely shocking,' remarks Arvind Kejriwal after Vijay Mallya claims he met Arun Jaitley before leaving country
The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya told reporters in London that he met Arun Jaitley and offered to settle with the banks
Efforts on to declare Vijay Mallya wilful defaulter: UBI
United Bank of India (UBI) was the first lender to make an attempt to declare Mallya as wilful defaulter in 2014 but it was dismissed by the Calcutta High Court.
SBI plea to liquidate Vijay Mallya's properties to recover dues opposed in Karnataka High Court
Vijay Mallya left the country in early March 2016 and is currently fighting off extradition proceedings in the London high court.