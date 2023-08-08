PM Modi attacks Opposition ahead of no-confidence debate, says I.N.D.I.A alliance plagued by mutual distrust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition saying that the I.N.D.I.A alliance is plagued by mutual distrust and to show this they have brought no-confidence motion against the government, according to sources.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, he said the people who speak of social justice harmed it most with dynastic, appeasement and corrupt politics.

PM Modi also took a dig at the Opposition for calling the Delhi services bill a ‘semi final’.

“A few people had said that the voting in Rajya Sabha will be semi final ahead of 2024,” said the Prime Minister.

According to sources, the Prime Minister also thanked the MPs who congratulated him for this ‘semifinal’ win.

#WATCH | Delhi | Parliamentary Party meeting of the BJP is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present at the meeting. Discussion on the No Confidence Motion will begin in Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/61Cagjela5 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

The Lok Sabha is today scheduled to takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government.

Sources in the Congress said Gandhi will open the discussion while other leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, will follow later.

The motion of no-confidence by Gogoi, the Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business.

It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

Congress leaders such as Manish Tewari and Depak Baij are also likely to speak during the debate.

The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“Jaroor bolenge (definitely, he will speak),” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had told reporters here on Monday when asked if Gandhi would speak on the no-trust motion.

Over four months after he was disqualified, Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha on Monday with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.

With inputs from agencies