PM Modi meets Sultan Al Jaber, assures full support for UAE's COP-28 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference’s President-designate Sultan Al Jaber on Saturday.

Modi arrived here in the capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of

@COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE,” PM Modi tweeted.

“PM @narendramod held a productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of @COP28_UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

“Dr. Jaber briefed PM on the forthcoming COP-28. PM assured India’s full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency. PM also highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change,” he said.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference, held from November 30 until December 12 at the Expo City, Dubai.

The conference has been held annually since the first UN climate agreement in 1992. It is used by governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rises and adapt to impacts associated with climate change.