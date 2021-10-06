Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana the Centre pays, in instalments, Rs 6,000 as financial support to small and marginal farmers each year

Good news for farmers is here as the Narendra Modi-led government is expected to soon release the 10th installment of PM-Kisan funds. Although there is no official announcement regarding this, it is reportedly said that farmers will receive Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts by 31 October.

Over a span of one year, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (scheme), the Central government offers Rs 6,000 as financial support to small and marginal farmers. The money is sent in three equal installments every four months.

Farmers are advised to visit the official website at https://pmkisan.gov.in/ and check details and updates on any required information.

Steps to check PM KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme 10th instalment:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Farmer’s Corner' section that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Then select ‘Beneficiary Status’, where one can check their application status. This list will display the farmer’s name and the amount of money sent to his bank account

Step 4: Following which, the farmer can enter either their account number, mobile number, or aadhaar card number

Step 5: Once the data is provided, click on the ‘Get data’ option

Here are simple steps to check PM KISAN transaction status:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Farmer’s Corner' section that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Select ‘Beneficiary Status’, where one can check their application status. Select Aadhaar or Bank account, or mobile number on the page that appears. Meanwhile, one can also check if he or she has received the amount

Step 4: Fill in all the details that you have selected from these three numbers. Following this, the website will show all transaction details.