The PM GatiShakti project aims to synchronise the activities relating to greenfield roads, rail, and laying utilities like optical fibre cables, gas lines and power lines

A big idea proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the PM GatiShakti National Masterplan to be launched this week is to look at the feasibility of floating common tenders for some of the infrastructure connectivity projects of the various departments.

The PM GatiShakti project aims to synchronise the activities relating to greenfield roads, rail, and laying utilities like optical fibre cables, gas lines and power lines in an area to effectively coordinate between Central agencies, state agencies, urban local bodies and the private sector. The idea is that in select geographical areas, a single nodal agency may be made responsible for undertaking the efforts of synchronisation and undertake all relevant activities including “common tendering” wherever feasible.

A senior official said the prime minister is keen on the idea and the PM GatiShakti Masterplan lays down a framework for the ministries to engage in the direction mentioned above. The aim is to minimise disruptions, have better cost efficiencies and also get quicker clearances. “Common tendering is a challenging task inside the government but it could be the real game-changer if achieved. Prime minister’s push is to internalise the GatiShakti Masterplan in government…take it to the ground,” the official said.

The PM Gatishakti National Master Plan has been prepared as an integrated plan depicting the economic zones and the multimodal connectivity infrastructure with an objective to holistically integrate the interventions of various Departments and address missing gaps to ensure seamless movement of people, goods and services.

“Minimising disruptions, ensuring quick completion of works with cost efficiency are the guiding principles for development of infrastructure as per the National Master Plan,” the senior official added.

The PM GatiShakti National Masterplan will also holistically look at the various interventions for reduction in the cost of logistics like encouraging higher use of alternate fuels like LNG or methanol and rationalisation of taxes or GST on improving procedures for seamless multimodal transport as well as consider transportation of high value items by air, an official note on the GatiShakti project says.