Addressing the National Conclave on Natural Farming being held in Gujarat via video conference, Modi said this is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe

In his first interaction with farmers after the repeal of three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Centre has introduced several reforms in the agricultural sector in seven years and urged farmers to switch to organic farming to grow their produce.

Addressing the National Conclave on Natural Farming being held in Gujarat via video-conference, Modi said this is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe.

#WATCH | We have to also get rid of mistakes in farming techniques. Experts say that burning the farm causes loss of land fertility. But it has become a tradition to burn crop stubble...: PM Modi at National Summit on Agro & Food Processing pic.twitter.com/HaNYk0Cy9h — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

"In the past 7 years, with Beej se leke, bazar tak we have introduced several reforms to modernise the Indian Krishi sector with technology and reviving organic ways to protect mother nature," he said.

Cow dung alternative to fertilizers: PM Modi

The prime minister also farmers to shift their focus from 'chemistry lab experiments' to 'natural farming' methods.

He also said cows can play an important role in organic farming as their dung and urine can be used as fertilizer and pesticide.

"It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the green revolution. But it is also imperative to work on their alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe. In Gujarati, it is said that prevention is always better than cure, he said.

"We need to take agriculture out of the chemical lab and connect it with nature's lab," Modi said.

He further said that new methods and reforms will help the farmers in bringing positive changes.

While batting for the use of organic techniques, Modi also said, "We need to adapt traditional farming techniques to modern times."

"We need to utilise technology to revolutionise farming techniques," he said.

"Natural farming will benefit the country's 80 percent small-scale farmers the most. These farmers have less than 2 hectares of land and spend a lot on chemical fertilizers, but using natural fertilizers will benefit them," Modi said.

Highlighting the schemes implemented by the government for the welfare of the farmers, he said, "From soil testing to new seeds, from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to increasing the MSP 1.5 times the cost, from building a strong irrigation network to Kisan Rail, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of the farmers."

The prime minister also asked states to take up natural farming as a mass movement.

The three-day summit on natural and zero-budget farming commenced on 14 December and is scheduled to conclude on 16 December.

With inputs from agencies