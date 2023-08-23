Plot seized from Atiq Ahmad will be transformed into a park for children
A 400 square yard plot in the Prayagraj district which was freed from the clutches of mafia Atiq Ahmed, will be transformed into a park for children.
The Uttar Pradesh government will develop a park for children on the land that was vacated from the clutches of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.
A senior official familiar with the matter said that the government is now intended to develop a park for children on the land that was vacated from his control.
According to the plan, a meditation centre will also be constructed in this park, where people can engage in activities such as meditation, yoga and contemplation in the morning and evening, he said.
Related Articles
Construction of flats cannot be carried out on this land due to the area being affected by floods, according to reports.
Recently, seventy-six flats were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme on the land freed from the clutches of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The flats were distributed among the poor by the Chief Minister.
Ahmad was a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Phulpur from 2004 to 2009. He is named in at least 70 cases, including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad.
also read
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi denied permission to meet ex-MP Atiq Ahmad in Sabarmati jail
Jail authorities denied permission on the ground of COVID-19 protocols and since he is not Ahmad's blood relative
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Know how sophisticated pistols used to kill mafia don were smuggled from Pakistan
Sundar Bhati – a notorious gangster of western Uttar Pradesh (UP) – reportedly smuggled the Jigana pistols from Pakistan before supplying them to Rohit alias Sunny, one of the three alleged killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed
UP: Atiq Ahmad's brother arrested for sheltering Umesh Pal's killers
Akhlaq Ahmad, a government doctor, was arrested from Nauchandi area here by an STF team last night and taken to Prayagraj, Superintendent of Police, STF, Brijesh Singh said