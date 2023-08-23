Plot seized from Atiq Ahmad will be transformed into a park for children

The Uttar Pradesh government will develop a park for children on the land that was vacated from the clutches of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

A senior official familiar with the matter said that the government is now intended to develop a park for children on the land that was vacated from his control.

According to the plan, a meditation centre will also be constructed in this park, where people can engage in activities such as meditation, yoga and contemplation in the morning and evening, he said.

Construction of flats cannot be carried out on this land due to the area being affected by floods, according to reports.

Recently, seventy-six flats were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme on the land freed from the clutches of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The flats were distributed among the poor by the Chief Minister.

Ahmad was a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Phulpur from 2004 to 2009. He is named in at least 70 cases, including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad.