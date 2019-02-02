Plea filed against 'Interim Budget' in Supreme Court; petition says Constitution only provides for full Budget or Vote on Account

New Delhi: Within hours of the Interim Budget being presented in Parliament on Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking that it be quashed on the charge that there is no Constitutional provision for an Interim Budget.

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, submitted that under the Constitution, there is only a provision for presenting a full annual Budget and vote-on-account.

A vote-on-account is an approval taken from the Parliament in an election year for a limited period for government spending; a full-fledged budget is presented later by the newly elected government.

The Interim Budget was presented on Friday in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposing an array of incentives for both middle class and farmers.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place within a few months.

In December last year, the top court had imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on Sharma for filing a public interest litigation against the then-finance minister Arun Jaitley over an issue related to the Reserve Bank of India's capital reserve.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.