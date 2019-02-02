Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Things to watch for in the new mega pension scheme; will it make Atal Pension Yojana redundant?Budget 2019: Income tax exemption limit hiked to Rs 5 lakh; here is how much you will save nowBudget Speech 2019 Highlights: Income tax relief for common man, assured cash for farmers in FM's 'roadmap for development'Arun Jaitley compliments finance minister Piyush Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'Budget 2019: Informal sector's workers to get Rs 3,000 pension after 60 yrs of age, tax-free gratuity raised to Rs 30 lakh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Plea filed against 'Interim Budget' in Supreme Court; petition says Constitution only provides for full Budget or Vote on Account

India Press Trust of India Feb 02, 2019 09:20:48 IST

New Delhi: Within hours of the Interim Budget being presented in Parliament on Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking that it be quashed on the charge that there is no Constitutional provision for an Interim Budget.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, submitted that under the Constitution, there is only a provision for presenting a full annual Budget and vote-on-account.

A vote-on-account is an approval taken from the Parliament in an election year for a limited period for government spending; a full-fledged budget is presented later by the newly elected government.

The Interim Budget was presented on Friday in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposing an array of incentives for both middle class and farmers.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place within a few months.

In December last year, the top court had imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on Sharma for filing a public interest litigation against the then-finance minister Arun Jaitley over an issue related to the Reserve Bank of India's capital reserve.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 09:20:48 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores