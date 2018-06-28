Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: Devendra Fadnavis calls incident 'very unfortunate'

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 21:37:43 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of the plane crash in a Mumbai suburb and said the incident was "very unfortunate". He also said that the cause of the crash would be known after probe.

Fadnavis spoke to officials of different agencies at the spot in suburban Ghatkopar in central Mumbai. "Today's incident is very unfortunate and worrisome. Had this incident happened at a crowded place instead of a secluded site it would have been more disastrous," the chief minister told reporters.

Fadnavis said the cause behind the crash would be known after probe. "The reasons behind the mishap and names of those responsible for it should come out in open. Civil aviation minister has already ordered a probe into the incident. We had requested him (to order a probe) considering the gravity of this unprecedented incident," he said.

He said the compensation will be awarded to the victims of the crash as per norms. Five persons, including two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board, besides a pedestrian, were killed when a 12-seater aircraft crashed in the crowded suburb after 1 pm.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 21:37 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores